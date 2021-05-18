Michel Hayek's Accurate Palestinian Crisis Predictions: Bella Hadid, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Synagogue Collapse! (Video)

Lebanese Psychic Michel Hayek is currently trending in the Arab world as social media users are circulating his 2021 predictions video aired on January 1, 2021.

Every New Year Day, Michel reveals his predictions about the events that would happen in the world.

However, this year's predictions accuracy is astonishing, as Hayek mentioned specific names and events about the Palestinian crisis that actually happened just few days ago.

Michel Hayek's 24 minutes predictions have now become a reel on Instagram which includes only the prominent events that are related to Palestine.

Lebanese Psychic Michel Hayek predicted:

1- "Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid states: 'The time has come to start the Palestinian-Israeli bargaining.'"

2- "The destruction and collapse of a major landmark in Israel."

3- "Al-Aqsa Mosque is the focus of attention, the land of events, the manufacturer and source of news."

4- "Ismail Haniyeh is riding more than one dangerous wave, and he is turning into roles that are not all guaranteed."