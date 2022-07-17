Model Roz Appears Braless in New Revealing Picture

By Alexandra Abumuhor

The famous Saudi social media star, Model Rose, trended on social media after sharing a picture of her latest appearance, but without wearing a bra, and only a blazer.

Her bold gorgeous look featured a yellow blazer with matching yellow pants, both from Zara, and completed her look with stylish Versace sunglasses, and a Fendi purse.

Despite her elegant look, social media users were not happy with her recent look, as many negative comments flood her comment section, criticizing her look and her fashion sense.

Other users praised Roz for her latest appearance stating that she looked breathtaking in her new yellow and summery fashionable outfit.

Infact, Model Roz recently revealed that she actually wears something to support her chest, when she wears bare-chest outfits, as she admitted to using Sticky Tapes that are specifically used for such outfits.

She made the revelation in an Instagram video where she shared with her followers fashion hacks and how to use the Sticky Tapes correctly.