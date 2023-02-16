  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Model Roz takes off bra for new video

Model Roz takes off bra for new video

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 16th, 2023 - 11:11 GMT
Model Roz takes off bra for new video
The comment section was flooded with criticism

ALBAWABA - Saudi influencer Model Roz celebrated her Valentine's Day with a self-love video, but braless, and her Arab fans aren't happy with her appearance. 

Saudi Influencer Model Roz took to her Instagram page to share a video of her as she celebrated Valentine's Day in her own way. 

Roz appeared to be braless in the video and showed a little bit more than just cleavage.

The 30-year-old rocked a hot pink blazer, with absolutely nothing underneath as she was seen dancing in a hallway, while other shots showed her dancing and laying on the bed. 

For the video, Model Roz used Miley Cyrus' latest trendy song Flowers, which was a diss to her ex-husband Australian actor Liam Hemsworth who allegedly cheated on her, and Cyrus released the song as a self-love message to her and her fans. 

The Saudi influencer's comment section was flooded with criticism as her followers believed her look was a disgrace to the Arab conservative culture. 

One user commented: "During earthquakes and wars, people are continuing with their sins, obscenity, and sedition, when does one fear God?"

Another commented: "I hope you will see two clips about the earthquake and how God can change our lives in seconds, I hope you see our Muslim brothers and what they are going through."

While another shared: "I don’t know why you don’t think you're Muslim, an Arab, or a Saudi woman in particular. Please, be respectful in your clothes."

 

Tags:Model Roz

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...