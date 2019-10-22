This Is My Country! How Did Mia Khalifa Take Part in the Lebanon Protests? Watch

A photo of Lebanese former porn star Mia Khalifa has been circulating on social media supposedly taken during Lebanon's demonstrations against living conditions, corruption and taxes.
It turned out that the picture is an old one, not taken in the demonstrations and not even in Lebanon.
The photo dates back to 2017 when someone tried to take a selfie with Mia Khalifa on the streets of Texas without her permission, after which she punched him in the face, according to the Daily Mail.
However, Mia did actually participate in #LebanonProtests this year, by posting a video of the demonstrations for her 17.7 million Instagram followers.
"Bella Ciao" was playing in the background, which inspired Khalifa to write an emotional message that made her proud of her country:
"BELLA CIAO 🔊🎶!!!!! This is my country, and I have tears in my eyes watching the way they come together. In the toughest times, with one of the most dismal histories of any nation - we make the best out of what we have, and what we have is each other!! Keep singing and dancing in the streets, keep welcoming your neighbors to join in, keep MARCHING OUR STREETS... The Lebanese love life. Show me another protest anywhere in the world that looks like this. I’m so proud of my home and where I’m from. And I’m proud of the change that the youth is DEMANDING for their future."
