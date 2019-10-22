This Is My Country! How Did Mia Khalifa Take Part in the Lebanon Protests? Watch

A photo of Lebanese former porn star Mia Khalifa has been circulating on social media supposedly taken during Lebanon's demonstrations against living conditions, corruption and taxes.





It turned out that the picture is an old one, not taken in the demonstrations and not even in Lebanon.

The photo dates back to 2017 when someone tried to take a selfie with Mia Khalifa on the streets of Texas without her permission, after which she punched him in the face, according to the Daily Mail.

However, Mia did actually participate in #LebanonProtests this year, by posting a video of the demonstrations for her 17.7 million Instagram followers.

"Bella Ciao" was playing in the background, which inspired Khalifa to write an emotional message that made her proud of her country: