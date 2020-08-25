My Ex Gets Married, I Drench My Body in Vitamin C! Check Somaya Elkhashab's Latest Photoshoot

Egyptian actress and singer Somaya Elkhashab underwent a new photoshoot inspired by detox water.

The ex wife of actor Ahmed Saad shared the new footage with her 525k Instagram followers.

At first, she shared a video of oranges and captioned it 'Coming soon? STAY TUNED' along with many oranges and fire emojis.

She later appended it with four posts from the same shoot, captioning each one with a meaningful quote about life.

"When life gives you lemons.. they could really be oranges."

"By discovering nature, you discover yourself."

"You cannot be saved and lack the Fruit of the Spirit."

"Throughout my life, the new sights of Nature made me rejoice like a child."

The audience interpreted Elkhashab's posts as an indirect response to her ex husband actor Ahmed Saad's marriage to model Alia Bassiouny last weekend.

As for her first response, Somaya shared a video of a large bouquet of red roses leaving the post without any captions.