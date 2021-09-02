'My MJ' Tom Holland Wishes Beau Zendaya a Happy Birthday

Tom Holland shared a sweet happy birthday post on his Instagram page dedicated to his co-star and reported girlfriend Zendaya.

The Instagram post featured the duo in a dressing room with Holland wearring a spiderman costume, and Zendaya taking the picture standing behind him.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx." Tom wrote.

The Euphoria actress replied: 'Calling now' with a hear emoji.

Tom and Zendaya's Instagram pic together comes one month after the two confirmed their relationship with a car kissing session.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star dispelled the rumors once he was linked to longtime friend Olivia Bolton, but the alleged romance didn’t last.

The rumored couple star together in Spiderman's newest movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home which will be released on December 17.