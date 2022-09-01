Myriam Fares and Fares Karam's Feud Reaches Court

The feud between the two Lebanese stars, Fares Karam and Myriam Fares is just getting bigger.

The feud began after the duo's joint concert that was set to take place in Jeddah was recently cancelled.

It all started when Fares Karam was not happy about the concert's poster, claiming his picture on the poster was so much smaller than Myriam Fares' picture, and that the designers who created the poster photoshopped his facial features.

Fares Karam was asked about how he feels, and responded by saying that Myriam has a negative personality, and a very bad one.

Myriam did not stay quiet about the situation, she told Insider in Arabic: 'honestly, I heard what he said, and I cannot respond to this level, I thought he was a respectful person, and I was surprised from what happened, the whole thing is about pictures with different sizes, shameful.

She added: ''It's very shameful honestly and I didn't expect that from him, I asked the organizers to see if Fares knows that I chose him to perform with me on stage in the concert, instead of thanking me for inviting him, this is how he repays me? I cannot respond to this level of immaturity''

Fares Karam took to his Twitter account to respond to Myriam's statement and wrote: 'I would like to remind you of the time you used to run to me to take pictures with me in the middle of the night....and the rest you know too well, and now you want to arrange concerts for me? this is disrespectful.''

Fares added a hashtag in Arabic that means 'B*tch', referring to Myriam.

شكلك ما تحمّلت الحقيقة..

بالقضاء رح خلّيك عبرة لكل ذكر بيعتدي على شرف مرأة لأنّه ما طلع راس معها — Myriam Fares (@myriamfares) August 31, 2022

Myriam was not happy about his response as she stated that he degraded women, in addition to wanting to take this matter to court, she wrote: ''It looks like you couldn't handle the truth, by going to court I will make you and example to every male who degrades women, this is all because you could not live up to my standards.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor