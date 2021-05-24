'Myriam Fares The Journey' Documentary SOON on Netflix

Lebanese singer and performer Myriam Fares has announced that she will be collaborating with Netflix to release her own documentary 'Myriam Fares The Journey'.

Two days ago, Myriam teased her 15.6 million followers on Instagram when she shared a post titled "Myriam Fares soon on Netflix".

Without revealing more details, Myriam prompted fans to assume that she will be starring in a new series, but yesterday Netflix released the promo of Myriam's project, and it turned out to be a documentary titled 'Myriam Fares The Journey'.

According to Netflix's bio, the documentary will reveal many secrets about Myriam's private life.

It said: "From pregnancy to album preparations, Lebanese singer and "Queen of the Stage" Myriam Fares documents her experiences with her family while in lockdown."

The new 1 hour 11 minutes documentary is going to be released on June 3 and directed by Sherif Tarhini.

Many pictures have been also released with the trailer.



One of them was of Myriam when she gave birth to her second son Dave, and it was titled 'Life is Treacherous'.

And for the first time since Myriam's marriage, the audience will be able to take the first glimpse of Fares's husband whose identity was kept private for years, prompting viewers to wonder whether she will expose his pictures and identity in the documentary.