Nadine Nassib Njeim Holds Her Future Man's Hand

Nadine Nassib Njeim posted a picture of a man holding her hand on her Instagram account without providing any context, which left her followers perplexed.

Nadine Nassib Najeim wrote in the caption: 'No caption needed… just wait for it.', She was happy as she wrote what it meant: "No justification is required to be written. Merely wait "which made the people more perplexed and skeptical.

Many fans of the series "Salon Zahra" observed that the episode's primary objective was to build anticipation for the soon-to-be-released future series.

Most fans assumed the man whose hand was seen in the picture was Qusay Kholy because Nadine Najim had previously announced a Netflix project that would pair her with Qusai Kholy.

The biggest assumption among the fans, however, is that this photo is a covert announcement of Nadine Najim's impending nuptials, especially given that one fan surprisingly commented, "But isn't she married?" to which Nadine Najim responded, "No no thank God.. We thank God."

The fact that Nadine Najim responded to one of the comments by saying, "But the names that I'm reading and you are writing they are hilarious, but none of them are right," is also noteworthy in light of all predictions regarding her marriage.

Her supporters concurred that she merits a fresh start and a new love life, particularly after her last marriage, which ended in divorce.

And they claimed that she merits a loving partner in particular because she works so hard to care for her children and offer them all of her time and love.

Nadine Nassib Njeim announced on Twitter in September 2019 that she has officially filed for divorce from her husband Hady Alasmar.

Their relationship first came under the spotlight in 2012 when Nadine Nassib Njeim made a public appearance with al-Asmar and later confirmed that at the time he was her fiancé. The two got married a month later, in June 2012.

Wriiten By : Lara Al- Nimri