Dancing: Nadine Nassib Njeim’s Haven Shocks the Internet

Most celebrities prefer to hide their kids from the public eye for as long as possible. But this hasn't been the case for Nadine Nassib Njeim's 7-year old daughter, Haven, who has just appeared with her mom in a few TikTok dance videos.

Proud of her daughter, the 2004 Miss Lebanon posted a number of videos on TikTok and Instagram, expressing her own surprise over how her little one can perform the trendy dances.

Nadine Nassib Njeim first posted a video of Haven dancing on her own, before joining her for two dances that were also posted on social media.

The Lebanese actress captioned the videos saying she "was frozen" as she saw her daughter's moves .

Nadine Nassib Njeim appeared on several occasions as she talked emotionally about her kids, Haven and Jovani, particularly following her divorce in 2019 and the August 2020 Beirut explosion that left her with several injuries and destroyed parts of her house.