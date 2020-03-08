Nancy Ajram's Behind the Scenes Video from "The Voice Kids" Sparks Outrage!

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram was criticized after circulating a behind-the-scenes-video from The Voice Kids talent show, before broadcasting its finale on Saturday evening.

Followers said that the video, in which Nancy appeared laughing and dancing with her hairdresser, is remarkably the first in which she appears this festive since the incident of Muhammad Al-Mousa who was killed inside her house by her husband Fadi Al-Hachem.

This made many accuse her of not taking into account the feelings of Al-Mousa family, particularly the mother, who received the body of her killed son only two days ago.

They added that it was better if Nancy avoided appearing in this "provocative" manner to spare the feelings of Mohamed Al-Mousa's family, and that she had to keep a low profile on social media, even though the occasion was the end of the "Voice Kids" program in its third season.

The artist's fans, however, did not stay silent, and demanded that the people who attacked her leave her alone, indicating that their star has nothing to do with the murder case, and the issue is in the hands of the courts, who are authorized to end the controversy in this matter.