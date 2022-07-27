Nelly Karim Opens up About Her Facial Tumor and Cutting a Part of Her Ear

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Earlier this week, Egyptian artist Nelly Karim opened up to Emirati interviewer Anas Bukhash about the time she had a surgery that almost caused paralysis.

The actress also opened up about her childhood, and losing her father, in addition to obstacles she faced during her acting career.

And Nelly has surprised the audience and her fans as she revealed she suffered a tumor in her cheek, Nelly added that she had a tumor in the parotid gland above the facial nerves and that she underwent the surgery to remove the tumor in the US.

She revealed that many doctors warned her that a side effect of removing the tumor could lead to facial paralysis, but that did not stop her as the actress underwent the surgery successfully, without any scars or side effects.