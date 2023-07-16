Nesreen Tafesh's 1st statement after 2nd divorce

  1. Home
Published July 16th, 2023 - 12:41 GMT
ALBAWABA - Nesreen Tafesh shares her first statement after her second divorce from her husband. 

Nesreen Tafesh announced her divorce from her Yoga instructor husband Sherif Sharqawi for the second time.

On July 13, Tafesh shared the news with her Instagram followers, she wrote: "I am officially divorced, It was peaceful and quiet, I ask for everyone to respect my privacy."

And now, Tafesh shared a series of pictures of her wearing a khaki outfit, and captioned the post: "I love who I was, I love who I am, I will be myself always."

Earlier in November of 2022, Sharqawi and Tafesh announced they separated after only five months of marriage, their split lasted for six months before reconciling again. 

 

 

