Netflix’s First Arab Original Film Will Be Shown in 190 Countries

Published December 22nd, 2021 - 07:11 GMT
Ashab wala A'az
Ashab wala A'az (The Best of Friends) will be the Arabic adaptation of Perfect Strangers. (Twitter)

On Instagram, a series of posts by Mona Zaki, Eyad Nassar, Georges KhabbazNadine Labaki, Adel KaramDiamand Abou Abboud, and Fouad Yammine have intrigued internet fans who finally realized that the seven stars are part of Netflix's first film project; Ashab Wala A'az.

The film that will be released on the 20th of January in 190 countries will be the Arabic adaptation of the 2016 Italian blockbuster Perfect Strangers and will be named Ashab Wala A'az (The Best of Friends).

It will follow the events of one night in which seven friends meet for dinner and decide to make their phones public for everyone on the table, opening a Pandora's box.

Ashab Wala A'az is directed by the Lebanese Wessam Samira.

