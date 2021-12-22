Netflix’s First Arab Original Film Will Be Shown in 190 Countries

On Instagram, a series of posts by Mona Zaki, Eyad Nassar, Georges Khabbaz, Nadine Labaki, Adel Karam, Diamand Abou Abboud, and Fouad Yammine have intrigued internet fans who finally realized that the seven stars are part of Netflix's first film project; Ashab Wala A'az.

The film that will be released on the 20th of January in 190 countries will be the Arabic adaptation of the 2016 Italian blockbuster Perfect Strangers and will be named Ashab Wala A'az (The Best of Friends).

Netflix has nabbed the Arabic adaptation of hit the Italian film #PerfectStrangers as its first Arabic original film. The ensemble cast includes Nadine Labaki, who became the first Arab female director nominated for an Oscar with 2018's "Capernaum." pic.twitter.com/moveGraJ3X — IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 21, 2021

It will follow the events of one night in which seven friends meet for dinner and decide to make their phones public for everyone on the table, opening a Pandora's box.

Ashab Wala A'az is directed by the Lebanese Wessam Samira.