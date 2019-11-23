Netflix Set to Present Tyler Perry Film 'A Fall from Grace' on January

Tyler Perry will make his Netflix debut with the new film A Fall from Grace.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Friday that the movie, starring Crystal Fox, Bresha Webb, Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson, will premiere Jan. 17.



A Fall from Grace follows Grace Waters (Fox), a divorced woman whose new romance is jeopardized by secrets and violence.

"Tyler Perry's 'A FALL FROM GRACE' starring @Only1CrystalFox, @breshawebb, Phylicia Rashad, @iamcicelytyson, & more will be coming to @netflix January 17, 2020!" the post reads. "Centered around a divorced woman who feels restored by a new romance, secrets soon start to erode her short-lived joy."

The film is the first movie entirely filmed and released from Tyler Perry Studios, which had a star-studded opening in October.

Fox is known for playing Luann Corbin on In the Heat of the Night, and presently portrays Hanna Young on The Haves and the Have Nots.

Perry has a number of other projects in the works, including the series The Oval and Sistas for the streaming service BET+. The Oval, which premiered in October, follows two families in the White House.