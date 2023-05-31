New shocking details about George Al Rassi's death

ALBAWABA - In new TV appearance, late George Al Rassi's sister, Sandrine Al Rassi revealed shocking new details about the events before the accident, and after the singer's death.

Sandrine Al Rassi revealed that her brother asked her to go with him to Syria on the day of the accident, and that she said yes but only if she uses her car because it was bigger in size.

But George insisted to go in his car, as he wanted to try it after it got fixed by a mechanic.

Sandrine said in an interview that she agreed with George to go, and he was not very comfortable with this trip, but he returned and canceled her going with him.

She said that when she asked her brother why he refused to take her with him to Syria, he told her that he would take her with him next time in a few days.

Al Rassi added that she wished she was with him during the accident in hopes that she would have protected him from any harm, and added she wishes it was her and not him that suffered the consequences of the fatal accident.

Sandrine got emotional as she shared that a huge part of her left with the death of her brother as he was the closest to her out of all her family members.

George's sister also revealed that her nephew, watched his father's entire funeral live on air after his death, noting that as a family they were traumatized when they saw it.

George's son, Joe broke into tears and got emotional after his mom showed him the funeral live, and Joe ended up calling Sandrine for comfort.











