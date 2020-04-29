Neymar Follows This Lebanese Actress on Instagram

  1. Home
Published April 29th, 2020 - 10:13 GMT
Does he like her looks, or is it more serious than that?

In a surprise move, Brazilian footballer Neymar followed Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel on Instagram.

In return she followed him back, which sparked controversy among their fans, as Cynthia is the first Arab actress who Neymar follows.

On the other hand, Cynthia Samuel had recently debuted a new look after cutting her tresses causing a buzz on social media.

She revealed that her role in Min El Akher "From The End" series required this new look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"COVID-19 Is Killing Me"! Watch How Coronavirus Inspired Cynthia Samuel to Sing Britney Spears's "Hit Me Baby"!
He Turned out to Be Gay! Neymar's Mother Breaks up With Her New Boyfriend

You may also like

