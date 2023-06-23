Neymar publicly apologizes to partner amid cheating on her

ALBAWABA - Neymar publicly apologizes to pregnant girlfriend amid cheating on her.

In a lengthy and genuine post, football player Neymar posts a series of pictures alongside his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi.

In the lengthy caption, Neymar admitted that he made a terrible mistake, and the he is sorry, hoping for his girlfriend to come back home to him.

The athlete wrote: " Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you."

"I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends... All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child."

He added: "Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity. Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

"Can't imagine without you. I don't know if we'll work out, but TODAY I'm sure I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you."

Biancardi has not yet responded to her boyfriend's post.

The pair announced in April that they are expecting their first child together, as the internet personality shared pictures of her growing baby bump.

She wrote: "We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier 🙏🏼 You will arrive in a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much! Come soon son, we're looking forward to you!"

Neymar is already a father to son Davi Lucca, 12, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend and social media personality Carolina Dantas.