Nick Cannon Reveals He is Expecting His 10th Child!

Nick Cannon made a huge announcement that he is expecting another child, and this shocked his admirers. On August 24, he posted an Instagram video of a prenatal photo shoot with the baby's mother, Brittany Bell, to announce the birth of his tenth child.

In the video, Bell, 34, flaunted her bare pregnancy belly while posing in various ensembles. The pregnant woman can be seen lying shirtless on the ground and hiding her breasts with a hand while the video goes on. Cannon, 41, stood over her, a long sheet covering her lower half.

The Wild N' Out host clutched Bell's belly in other scenes of the video, keeping the pregnant woman's stomach in the spotlight. Time Stopped, and This Happened, according to Nick Cannon, who captioned the image.

Although TMZ claims the father of eight was expecting his ninth kid with Abby De La Rosa in October, there is no official due date for the newborn. Golden Sagon, Nick Cannon and Bell's 5-year-old son, and Powerful Queen, their 1-year-old daughter, are already in the family.

Last month, Bre Tiesi another parent of Nick Cannon's kids, gave birth to their first child. The 31-year-old announced the news on Instagram with naked pictures of herself and Nick Cannon and a video diary of her natural birth.

She wrote in her ode to the emcee of The Masked Singer, "I couldn't have hoped for a more amazing and encouraging partner, and this experience has transformed me for the better. Daddy fucked up in front of us. Without you, I could never have succeeded." Their son was given the name Legendary Love.

Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, twins who are 1 years old, are already the parents of De La Rosa's third kid with Nick Cannon. Along with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon is the father of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Zen, a son born to him and Alyssa Scott in June 2021, tragically died in December at the age of five months from brain cancer.

Written By: Lara AlNimri