No one can stop spotting the similarity between Ariana's boyfriend Ethan and her brother Frankie!

ALBAWABA - Ariana Grande fans or should we say Arianators can't help but notice the similarities between her new boyfriend and her brother.

Singer Ariana Grande's new boyfriend Ethan Slater is being referred to as Frankie Grande's clone by social media users.

A video has taken TikTok by storm that compared the American dancer to the Wicked actor, and the clip received over 2.5 million views.

Grande fans are wondering if the singer can see the similarity between her brother and boyfriend.

The similarities are spotted in the facial features, as both men have the same round brown eyes, thin lips, and a gap between their two front teeth, and fans can't un-see it.

One fan wrote: "So you’re telling me this is not the same person?" another penned: "It’s not even that they kinda look alike, they look exactly alike." while a third user wrote: "Same person, different fonts."

An Arianator wrote a comment in all capital letters and wrote: "THE TEETH, THE NOSE, THE EYES, THE EARS, EVEN THE HAIRLINE IS THE SAME."

Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez recently went their separate ways, Grande has already moved on and found love with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The singer has been called a "cheater" and a "homewrecker" because Slater was married when she first got linked to him, but now, Slater is going through the divorce papers.