Not So Français! Excited Barefoot Fan HYSTERICALLY Screams as She Hugs Ragheb Alama at France Concert

Published February 17th, 2020 - 11:56 GMT
Alama didn't forget to share some love with the children (source: @raghebalama Instagram)
Alama didn't forget to share some love with the children (source: @raghebalama Instagram)

Super star Ragheb Alama shared videos with his 3.9 million Instagram followers of his latest concert at L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, France.

In the videos, a super excited fan is seen running up on stage barefoot to meet her idol, and hysterically crying and screaming as she hugged Ragheb during his performance of Asef Habibti (Sorry My Love).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#𝗙𝗮𝗻𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 ❤ 𝗜 𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗔𝗟𝗟!!

A post shared by Ragheb Alama (@raghebalama) on

Alama remembered to show some love to the children too. Another clip shows the moment he met a little girl on stage, and captioned it: "The child's innocence in her eyes is indescribable!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

براءة الأطفال في عينيها ... لا توصف 🤩

A post shared by Ragheb Alama (@raghebalama) on

