Olly Murs is Still Broken About The Death of His Friend Caroline Flack

Olly Murs has shared a playful video of himself alongside Caroline Flack during their days hosting The X Factor together.

The singer, 35, took to Instagram and shared the slow-motion clip of the pair shaking their heads and pulling silly faces as he shared a fond memory of his late friend.

Alongside the post, Olly wrote: 'God we did some stupid s**t Caz. found this on my computer! Haha I remember we was bored backstage at XF and buzzing that we had slow mo on our iphones and thought this was funny as f**k.'

Olly was left devastated over the shock death of Caroline, 40, on February 15 after she took her own life in her flat in London.

​

​

The pair co-hosted The X Factor together in 2015 while they also presented the spin-off show The Xtra Factor in 2011 and 2012.

Several of Olly's followers sent their well wishes to the star after he posted the fond memory of Caroline.

One user wrote: 'So glad you have memories like these to look back on. Remember all the good she brought you.'

Another said: 'You really were the best duo, she'll be so proud of you! Sending love and hugs.'

Another fan added: 'Olly this is such a beautiful thing to have in her memory. You can look back now on times where you were happy.'

The video comes after Olly took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal he finally managed to raise a smile as he jetted home from a break to Bali with girlfriend Amelia Tank, with the couple learning the news of Caroline's passing abroad.

​

​

​

​

​

Captioning a snap of himself he uploaded to Instagram, the singer's grief was still evident as he admitted: 'It’s been hard to crack a smile this past week.'

The image in question sees Olly smiling to the camera in a selfie, after confessing it had been hard to do so of late.

And the star revealed he was happy to be home in the company of his loved ones, as well as getting back to work, as it was 'much needed'.

He wrote alongside the image: 'Finally after 17hrs flying I’m home (think I’m now a sudoku king btw) wow it’s been hard to crack a smile this past week but this face is happy to be home, to see my family an friends which is much needed and get back to work. love to you all.' [sic]

The Voice UK coach also posted an image of himself and Amelia kissing on a swing as he thanked her for supporting him amid a tough time.

Alongside the sweet image, he penned: 'When I needed a cry you gave me a shoulder, when I needed space you let me have it and when I needed a kiss you said only on this F**king swing. But literally thanks for the last few days, hope I didn’t ruin the last week of your awesome family holiday darlin.'

​

​

It comes after Olly shared an emotional post on Instagram on Friday, following Caroline's tragic death.

Alongside an image showing him lying on a beach, he simply added the caption: 'Behind the clouds the sun is still shining', just a day after an inquest confirmed his former X Factor co-host took her own life.

Fans soon swarmed to throw their support behind the star, who noted the rays of light shining from behind the clouds.

​

​

Earlier in the week, Olly shared a heartbreaking tribute shortly after Caroline was found dead by her father and her friend.

He admitted he hasn't stopped crying since discovering the news of his late friend, who was found just hours after being told she would face trial over the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

​

​

In an emotional post uploaded onto Instagram last Sunday, Olly confessed he was 'worried' about his 'fragile sister' and revealed he reached out to the ITV star during her 'toughest' times.

'Caz... f**k this hurts! My heart is forever broken.. I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back.. and that’s you', the grieving musician said.

The singer reflected on their first encounter nine years ago and gushed about how their working relationship developed into a solid friendship.

He explained: 'From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra.'

Olly - who was rumoured to be dating the media personality during their time on the ITV show - added: 'We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won)...

'The disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again.'

The Heart Skips A Beat hitmaker admitted the pair drifted after they parted ways after The X Factor, but would often keep in contact over the phone.

He added: 'I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have...

'But we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time.'

The Essex native ended his post by insisting his longtime friend will 'always be with him' in spirit as she added: 'I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the c**p people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend.

'I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have. We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever.

'My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again... This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols.' [sic]

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving the ex-Love Island presenter alone at her London flat.

It came just hours after she was told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis - a claim she denied.

Her management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the 'show trial' after former tennis player Lewis, 27, said he did not want to press charges.

The ex-sportsman had said she hit him with a lamp at her former home in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

Caroline had been described by friends as feeling 'she was on her own' and 'couldn't see a way out,' according to The Mirror.

It was also understood she had been struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants before her death.

The TV presenter's death was confirmed by a lawyer for the family. The Flack family said in a statement: 'We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.'

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.