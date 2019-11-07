One Republic to Hit The Stage at The UAE’s Jazz Festival This February

Grammy Award-nominated band One Republic, known for their crowd-pleasing hits such as “Counting Stars” and “Love Runs Out,” are set to hit the stage at the UAE’s Jazz Festival on Feb. 28, 2020.





The US pop-rockers will perform against the shimmering backdrop of Dubai’s Media City Amphitheatre skyline.

On the first day of the festival, the American singers Lauryn Hill and Bruno Major will perform on Feb. 26.

“YES! IT'S TRUE! Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline night #1 supported by Bruno Major at the Emirates Dubai Jazz Festival 2020 Presented By Mastercard with Dubai 92!” the festival tweeted.

The pop legend Lionel Richie and American jazz band Spyro Gyra will perform on the second day, Feb. 27.

“Who’s going to Party ALL NIGHT LONG!? @lionelrichie confirmed to headline night #2 supported by Spyro Gyra at the @emirates Dubai Jazz Festival 2020 Presented by @mastercardmea with @dubai92,” the festival tweeted.