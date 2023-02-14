Our favorite celebrity Valentine's Day gifts

ALBAWABA - Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate romance and love, it's a day when people send their most creative gifts to loved ones and partners.

And every year, celebrities go to the extreme with their extravagant gift choices, from flowers, cars, blood drops, and many more insane presents.

In this list, we will be listing the top Valentine's Day presents gifted from celebrities to their partners.

1. Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Even though celebrity couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have gone their separate ways, the actor's Valentine's Day gifts to his ex-girlfriend were very romantic and cute!

Their first Valentine's together, Jordan rented out an aquarium just for him and Harvey and surprised her with a dinner in one of the underwater tunnels.

Jordan also gifted his then-girlfriend a certified slip showing he purchased stock in the luxury fashion label Hermès in Harvey's name.

2. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The on-off couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are extremists when it comes to Valentine's Day.

In 2019, Scott presented Jenner with a literal tunnel of love, the rapper filled the hallway with heart-shaped arches made of red roses.

And in 2018, Scott filled the staircase with dozens and dozens of red roses on the sides.

3. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Even though a few days ago the pair fueled breakup rumors amid Machine Gun Kelly allegedly cheated on Megan Fox, the pair still hold the record for the most intense Valentine's gift....blood. Yes, it was blood.

The actress gifted the punk rocker a drop of her blood in a necklace that he could wear around his neck, and this present comes after Kelly freaked out that Fox had to go away at some point to film a movie.

The blood necklace was a memento to keep while she was away.

4. Cardi B and Offset

Offset gifted his wife rapper Cardi B for Valentine's day 6 channel bag, and covered her mansion in roses, with three enormous, heart-shaped arches of roses in their living room.

The rapper also gifted her a $375,000 Audemars Piguet watch.

5. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West made a land of roses for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West arranged for a famous saxophonist, Kenny G, to perform for the reality star on Valentine's Day, with dozens of colorful roses filling the room, and each rose is placed in its own vase.