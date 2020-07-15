Ozan Güven Is Sentenced to 13 Years in Jail for Assaulting His Girlfriend Deniz Baysal ... Demet Özdemir, Hazal Kaya and Hande Erçel Comment

Case of Turkish actor Ozan Güven assaulting his girlfriend actress Deniz Baysal has become a public opinion case.

A 13-years and 6-months prison sentence was issued against Ozan Güven, known in the Arab world as Rustom, Mariam's husband in the series Harem Al-Sultan "Muhteşem Yüzyıl."

Turkish newspaper Hürriyet indicated that the court’s decision came after confirming Deniz’s claims that Ozan was the one who caused her physical damage, and that he was accused of insulting her and withholding her personal freedom and trying to kill her, in addition to the charge of intentional beating.

The court also examined Ozan Güven's allegations that she was the one who started beating him, presenting pictures and some wounds on his face, which he said she was the one that caused them.

One week ago, Turkish newspapers quoted Ozan's statements that he had not detained Deniz or prevented her from leaving his home, and that she was holding the table lamp next to bed while they were arguing. He wanted to take it from her, and she wounded her chin, then cried out saying: "I will shame you in all of Turkey; you women beater," then she started assaulting and beating him until she injured him.

That incident had aroused Turkish public opinion and the issue took on many dimensions as it relates to violence against women.

Many Turkish stars expressed sympathy for Deniz. Commenting on the incident, Demet Özdemir said: "I don't know what to say .. When there are thousands of words we want to say but we are unable to speak. Our hearts are full, isn't there any humanity."

While Hande Erçel commented: "Those who do not know the etiquette of love; use violence under the slogan of love. They continue to make excuses to satisfy the law, I hope that this system will change as soon as possible."

Hazal Kaya, in turn, commented on the incident, saying, "I cannot comment, what does it mean to be subjected to physical and psychological violence for an hour! I wish you a speedy recovery, Deniz ... I am sorry for you."