  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Pınar Deniz, Kaan Yıldırım celebrate their romance

Pınar Deniz, Kaan Yıldırım celebrate their romance

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 3rd, 2023 - 08:52 GMT
The pair appeared to sing Fikrimin İnce Gülü
The pair appeared to sing Fikrimin İnce Gülü

ALBAWABA - Pınar Deniz and her boyfriend Kaan Yıldırım celebrate their first anniversary. 

Also ReadPınar Deniz and Yiğit Kirazcı Broke UpPınar Deniz and Yiğit Kirazcı Broke Up

Turkish celebrity, Pınar Deniz and her boyfriend Kaan Yıldırım have been dating for one year, and Yıldırım decided to share his happiness with his followers in a romantic video. 

The actor shared a sweet video featuring him and his girlfriend Deniz as they enjoyed a romantic drive in what looks like a convertible car.

The pair appeared to sing Fikrimin İnce Gülü, a song by Sema Moritz, and Yıldırım captioned the black and white video: "Year."

Deniz reposted her boyfriend's video and wrote: "A lot."

 

Tags:Kaan YıldırımPınar DenizTurkish starsanniversary

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now