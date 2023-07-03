Pınar Deniz, Kaan Yıldırım celebrate their romance

ALBAWABA - Pınar Deniz and her boyfriend Kaan Yıldırım celebrate their first anniversary.

Turkish celebrity, Pınar Deniz and her boyfriend Kaan Yıldırım have been dating for one year, and Yıldırım decided to share his happiness with his followers in a romantic video.

The actor shared a sweet video featuring him and his girlfriend Deniz as they enjoyed a romantic drive in what looks like a convertible car.

The pair appeared to sing Fikrimin İnce Gülü, a song by Sema Moritz, and Yıldırım captioned the black and white video: "Year."

Deniz reposted her boyfriend's video and wrote: "A lot."