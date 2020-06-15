Pakistani Actor Residing in Kuwait Farhan Al-Ali Arrested for Posting His Genitals on Snapchat!

Pakistani actor Farhan Al-Ali admitted responsibility for the scandalous video, which sparked widespread outrage among Kuwaitis a few days ago.

The confession of Al-Ali, who resides in Kuwait, came during investigations by Public Prosecution on charges of "insulting modesty," even though he had previously justified his action that his account was hacked.

Kuwaiti newspapers reported that Farhan Al-Ali admitted that he was the one behind the video, and he revealed that he did not intend to publish it and circulate it on social media.

Electronic Crime Investigations arrested the Pakistani artist Farhan Al-Ali a few days ago, who participated in TV and theatrical projects in Kuwait, for shooting a video showing his genitals.

Last Sunday, the Kuwaiti Public Prosecution ordered the imprisonment of the Pakistani artist for 21 days pending investigations into the controversial case.

The incident caused a widespread attack on Farhan, and many social media activists called for interrogation and others called on the authorities to deport him from their country, Kuwait.

Al-Ali had previously apologized for the a video, and justified his action by saying: "I am sorry, you have the right to b angry at me .. I am sorry my account was hacked. Someone hacked my account and I am very, very sorry to you."