Paris Hilton Retracts and Deletes 2 Tweets That Support Palestine

Reality TV star Paris Hilton was one of the celebrities who supported Palestine on social media then retracted and deleted their posts.

On her Twitter account that is followed by 16.9 million followers, Paris shared two tweets that were pro-Palestine.

In one tweet, Hilton wrote:

"This is so heartbreaking! This needs to stop. #SavePalestine #GazaUnderAttack #stopthegenocide"

Paris's words were a comment on Guardian News headline: Israel Vows Not To Stop Gaza Attacks Until There Is "Complete Quiet".

Paris Hilton also retweeted another headline by @MiddleEastEye, titled: "'I don't know what to do.' A 10 year old Palestinian girl breaks down while talking to MME after Israeli air strikes destroyed her neighbor's house killing 8 children and 2 women."

On that headline, Hilton commented:

"This hurts my heart. No one should have to live in fear. My heart goes out to the little girl and the other children around her."

Unfortunately, few hours later Paris Hilton deleted her tweets, a move that was met with astonishment, and prompted supporters of the Palestinian cause to ask the following question: Why do celebrities delete their posts that support Palestine?

According to Jordanian newspaper Addustour, Israel pursues any celebrity who is in solidarity with Palestine, then they ask Israelis to attack those celebrities in comments and to restrict their accounts by reporting them.

Kuwaiti-American journalist Ahmed Eldin commented:

"Why did @ParisHilton tweet empathizing with this 10-year-old child who lost her friends in one of the countless bombings of entire buildings in Gaza and then delete it?

Because there is a consequence to supporting Palestinian dignity & right to life in the US. TRUST ME."

And American rapper Noname commented on this topic by tweeting:

"if you don’t understand settler colonialism, annexation and ethnic cleansing, fine. but understand you are helping the U.S. fund it with your taxes. we give billions to Israel so they can continue to murder. and murder. and murder. celebs pay the most in taxes and the most quiet."