Paris Hilton welcomes 1st child at 41

ALBAWBA - Media personality Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Hilton announced the birth of her child on Tuesday.

Hilton posted a photo of her newborn baby holding her thumb, the DJ wrote in the caption: "You are already loved beyond words," and attached a blue heart emoji.

It is reported that Hilton and Reum welcomed the baby boy via a surrogate mother.

Earlier, Hilton shared that she started her IVF process during the pandemic with her husband.