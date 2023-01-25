Paris Hilton welcomes 1st child at 41

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 25th, 2023 - 11:50 GMT
Hilton announced the news on Tuesday

ALBAWBA - Media personality Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Hilton announced the birth of her child on Tuesday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hilton posted a photo of her newborn baby holding her thumb, the DJ wrote in the caption: "You are already loved beyond words," and attached a blue heart emoji. 

It is reported that Hilton and Reum welcomed the baby boy via a surrogate mother. 

Earlier, Hilton shared that she started her IVF process during the pandemic with her husband. 

