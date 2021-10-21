Paris Jackson Goes Completely Topless With Her Friends For Full Moon Ritual

The “Dead Sea” singer and her friends all gathered topless and in their underwear to participate in a ritual in honor of Wednesday’s full moon.

The daughter of king of pop Michael Jackson took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her and her friends as they were making the most of the full moon with a nighttime séance ritual.

In the first picture Paris shared, it showed the girl squad were surrounded by candles and notebooks, they posed from both back to show off all their assets during the ritual.

“thank you mother moon ,” The 23-year-old, captioned one of the pics.

“‘tis the season ,” another read.

Jackson's other picture portrayed her impressive collection of tattoos while keeping her arms warm with a khaki shawl.

Noticeably absent from the group was model Cara Delevingne, with whom Jackson has sparked romance rumors with for months. The two further fueled the fire when they debuted matching tattoos and were seen cozying up at Joan Collins’ Oscars bash.

Meanwhile, The American Horror Stories star recently spoke about her relationship with her mum Debbie Rowe, who she confessed is more like a 'friend' to her.

After the dermatology assistant split from Michael Jackson in 1999, Debbie had agreed to give The Beat It hitmaker full custody of Paris and her brother Prince, but at the age of 15 the singer and her mum reconnected.