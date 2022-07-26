Paris Jackson Models For The New SKIMS Campaign

  1. Home
Published July 26th, 2022 - 10:37 GMT
Paris Jackson
Paris jackson is the new star of SKIMS
Highlights
Written by Lara Elayan

"I've known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment'' she said.

On Monday, the famous Paris Jackson, also known as Michael Jackson's daughter, started to model for Kim Kardashian's swim wear line.

Giving a fierce look, Paris was laying on a nude SKIMS blanket wearing a matching colored bikini. 

To complete her look, she was also wearing golden hoop earrings as well as golden hooped nose rings.

In another look, she was wearing a white long sleeved one piece.

One of her best looks was when she was wearing a navy blue one piece with another matching colored SKIMS blanket wrapped around her shoulders and neck.

 

 

