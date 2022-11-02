  1. Home
PIC: MGK sniffs cocaine off Megan's boobs

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 2nd, 2022 - 09:39 GMT
PIC: MGK sniffs cocaine off Megan's boobs
Kelly and Fox aced the Halloween game

This year, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox aced the Halloween game as they dressed as former rock-n-roll couple, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

Also Read

The lovebirds attended the Casamigos party in Beverly Hills earlier this week, with MGK sporting a white tank-top, leather black pants, thick silver chain around his neck and sunglasses attached to the white top. 

While Megan rocked the look of Anderson where she wore her famous plunging pink and burgundy minidress and wore a blonde wig to master the full look. 

And the singer, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker took to his Instagram to share snaps from the Halloween party, he also shared a video which slightly caused controversy around the media. 

 

In the video, the Houston-born star can bee seen snorting white powdery substance resembling cocaine off Megan's boob, licking the residue then kissing her. 

Also Read

Their costumes were most likely influenced by the release of the Disney+ series about Pamela and Tommy's infamous sex tape.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

 

Tags:Pamela AndersonTommy LeeMachine Gun KellyMegan FoxHalloween

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

