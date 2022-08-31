Pictures of Hande Erçel in Greece!

Turkish actress Hande Erçel shared a series of pictures to her Instagram account from her latest trip to Greece.

In the pictures shared by the Turkish star, Hande looked sporty in a summer look as she sported a short white skirt and a light blue strapless top.

In other snaps, Hande wore a white skirt with red strips, and a sporty white strapless top, with a white cap as she was pictured wither her sister's daughter. Hande Styled her hair in two braids.

Hande Erçel took a trip to Greece alongside her sister Gamze Erçel and her daughter Aylin Mavi Yıldırım.

For more related Hande Erçel news click here

By Alexandra Abumuhor