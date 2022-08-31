  1. Home
  3. Pictures of Hande Erçel in Greece!

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 31st, 2022 - 11:05 GMT
Hande Erçel took a trip to Greece alongside her sister Gamze
Handa Archil's photos from her trip to Greece

Turkish actress Hande Erçel shared a series of pictures to her Instagram account from her latest trip to Greece. 

In the pictures shared by the Turkish star, Hande looked sporty in a summer look as she sported a short white skirt and a light blue strapless top.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hande Erçel (@handemiyy)

In other snaps, Hande wore a white skirt with red strips, and a sporty white strapless top, with a white cap as she was pictured wither her sister's daughter. Hande Styled her hair in two braids. 

Hande Erçel took a trip to Greece alongside her sister Gamze Erçel and her daughter Aylin Mavi Yıldırım.

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Hande ErçelGamze ErçelTurkish starsTurkish Actress

