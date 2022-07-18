  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Pictures: OMG! Is Johnny Depp Dating Someone New?

Pictures: OMG! Is Johnny Depp Dating Someone New?

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published July 18th, 2022 - 09:08 GMT
Johnny Depp
Looks Like Johnny Depp Definitely moved on From Amber Heard
Highlights
Johnny Depp With a Mystery Woman in Italy

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Also ReadCamille Vasquez Meets Johnny Depp Backstage at His ConcertCamille Vasquez Meets Johnny Depp Backstage at His Concert

Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp is once again trending, however this time, it is not because of his infamous trial vs his ex wife Amber Heard, but for a new mysterious woman in his life. 

Earlier this week, Johnny Depp was spotted in Italy Arena Santa Giuliana in a surprisingly good mood alongside a beautiful young red headed woman, as they arrived to the stage where Depp is set to participate in Umbria Jazz festival.

The Paparazzi were quick to take shots of the duo as they were laughing and walking down the street. 

Depp sported a white shirt and denim jeans and his favorite type of hat, the fedora hat, and the actor finished his look with blue shades, and tons of accessories on both his neck and hands.

Also ReadCamille Vasquez Meets Johnny Depp Backstage at His ConcertJohnny Depp Shaves His Mustache, Is That Him??

And the mysterious woman alongside the superstar looked genuinely happy as she walker alongside Depp, the beauty donned causal denim shorts, brown belt, green shirt and let her red hair down her shoulders.

The duo looked very happy and obvious chemistry connected the both of them, fans on social media speculated that she could be Johnny Depp's new girlfriend, however, nothing is confirmed yet.

 

Tags:johnny deppUmbria Jazz festivalAmber Heard

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...