Pictures: OMG! Is Johnny Depp Dating Someone New?

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp is once again trending, however this time, it is not because of his infamous trial vs his ex wife Amber Heard, but for a new mysterious woman in his life.

Earlier this week, Johnny Depp was spotted in Italy Arena Santa Giuliana in a surprisingly good mood alongside a beautiful young red headed woman, as they arrived to the stage where Depp is set to participate in Umbria Jazz festival.

The Paparazzi were quick to take shots of the duo as they were laughing and walking down the street.

Depp sported a white shirt and denim jeans and his favorite type of hat, the fedora hat, and the actor finished his look with blue shades, and tons of accessories on both his neck and hands.

And the mysterious woman alongside the superstar looked genuinely happy as she walker alongside Depp, the beauty donned causal denim shorts, brown belt, green shirt and let her red hair down her shoulders.

The duo looked very happy and obvious chemistry connected the both of them, fans on social media speculated that she could be Johnny Depp's new girlfriend, however, nothing is confirmed yet.