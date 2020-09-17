'Please Don't Lose Your Followers'! Can Yaman Angers Arabs With a Post Dedicated To Israeli Fans (Video)

Few hours ago, Turkish actor Can Yaman has shared a post especially dedicated to his Israeli fans on Instagram.

The handsome actor announced that his hit series Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" will be aired in Israel by posting the promo along with a special message subtitled in Israeli.

Yaman captioned the post: "Mr. Wrong goes live in Israel. Have fun everyone, greetings and love" adding Turkey and Israel flags emojis next to each other.

Instantly, Arab followers blasted Can Yaman for the post as they flooded the comments section with Palestine flag emoji.

Among the comments that supported Palestine: "Can Yaman, please don't lose your followers, It's Palestine", "Baycot Mr. Wrong", I wish you delete this post as soon as possible", "It used to be called Palestine, now it's called #FreePalestine, there is nothing called Israel", "there is no Israel there is just Palestine", "Whaaaaaat?!!!!! It isn't Israel, it's Palesine ok!!".