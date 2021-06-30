'Political Bullsh*t'! Kerem Bürsin Responds to a Follower Who Accused Him of Hating Israelis

Kerem Bürsin, star of Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door / Love Is In The Air), has responded to a fan who accused him of hating Israelis.

The follower, from Israel, dedicated a message to Kerem on Twitter, after the actor has openly defended the rights of Palestinian people.

"I am disappointed and hurt that you hate me. I admired and loved you. Thank you for making me open my eyes and see that there is still hatred and anti-Semitism. It is a great disappointment for the public who loves you here in Israel", reads the tweet of @OrlyTagania.

Bürsin, who plays Serkan Bolat in the TV series, did not hesitate to answer this criticism with a forceful message:

"I don't hate you at all! It's not about choosing a side or anything like that," the actor writes, who assures that this matter involves a "deep conversation" and that, "unfortunately, there is a lot of political shit." "I cannot and would not hate anyone because of their place of origin! Please know this and remember it," he concludes.

This controversy around the actor arose last May, when Israel bombed Gaza, both Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel, his co-star in Sen Çal Kapimi and a partner in real life, spoke in their networks in favor of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Specifically, the actress wrote #PrayForPalestine on a black background on Instagram Stories.

Just a few minutes later, Kerem did the same with another story in which he wrote "it is not about politics, it is not about religion, it is not about race, it is about HUMANITY."

The actor also chose the hashtag #FreePalestine (Free Palestine) to accompany the message, thus positioning himself among those who defend that Israel should end its illegal occupation in Palestinian territory.