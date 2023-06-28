  1. Home
Queen Rania wishes Al Hussein a happy birthday

Published June 28th, 2023 - 01:56 GMT
The Royal Hashemite Court also shared a birthday tribute to Al Hussein

ALBAWABA - Queen Rania wishes her son a happy birthday.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan shared with her almost 10 million followers on Instagram to wish her son Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah a happy birthday.

In the picture, the newly married Prince Hussein wore a traditional Arab Thawb and finished his look with a pair of crocs. 

Queen Rania wrote on the post: "Happy birthday, my dear Hussein. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness." 

The comment section flooded with well wishes for the Prince of Jordan. 

The Royal Hashemite Court also shared a birthday tribute to Al Hussein Bin Abdullah and wrote: "The Royal Hashemite Court wishes His Royal Highness Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, a happy birthday on his twenty-ninth birthday, with sincere wishes to His Highness for continued success, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein."

The Crown Prince of Jordan got married on June, 1 to Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in Amman Jordan. 

 

