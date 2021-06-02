Ragheb Alama Hilarious Lookalike Ignites Social Media.. Watch

YouTuber called Hassan has ignited social media because of copying Lebanese superstar Ragheb Alama's look, to cause shock among followers who indicated that the two are identical in features with only a slight difference.

Hassan's video went viral on social media, as comments focused on the similarity between him and Ragheb Alama, especially in the chin area, in addition to copying Ragheb's moves during singing.

In the comments, people said things like: "He resembles Ragheb a lot", "I think I'm seeing Ragheb Alama", "You think it's Ragheb at the first glance, but in fact he's more beautiful than Ragheb", "He's really talented in doing expressions".

Similarity between Ragheb Alama and YouTuber Hassan has reminded followers of celebrities lookalikes, such as Amr Diab, Tamer Hosni, Ahmed Helmy, Egyptian player Mohamed Salah, Nadine Njeim, Turkish star Tuba Büyüküstün, Turkish star Caner Cindoruk, Moatasem Al-Nahar and many others.

Seperately, Ragheb Alama has recently celebrated his eldest son Khaled's birthday, with a video he posted on Instagram.

Alama captioned the video: "I cherish all the moments watching you grow into the man you've become today."

Ragheb Alama continued, addressing apology to his son for not being able to celebrate his birthday.

He said: "I'm sorry we couldn't celebrate together with you this year, hopefully circumstances will change and this all shall pass. You are a man filled with life, passion, and great vision. Proud of you always habibiiiiiii."

The two sons of Ragheb Alama, Khaled and Loai, are currently residing in the UAE, according to what Ragheb had announced earlier, indicating that the conditions in Lebanon no longer suit them.