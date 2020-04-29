Ramez Galal Chooses Yasmin Raeis to Be His Victim for Ramez Majnoon Rasmi Prank Show | Episode 6

Egyptian actor Ramez Galal surprised his fellow actress Yasmin Raeis for his prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.
First Yemeni singer and presenter Arwa hosted Yasmin for a quick chat. Later on Ramez breaks his picture frame and surprises Yasmin.
During the episode, he tortured Raeis with all kinds of pranks, from using the horn to dyeing her hair.
Of course, he spinned her chair excessively, to the point where she told him that she was about to throw up.
رد فعل غير متوقع من ياسمين رئيس بعد رؤية رامز جلال لأول مرة#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا@ramezgalal @yasminraeis pic.twitter.com/a2vbEqa7xK— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 29, 2020
أقوى عقاب من رامز جلال بعد جرأة ردود ياسمين رئيس#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/lBKOo7aaMN— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 29, 2020
رامز جلال يفاجئ ياسمين رئيس بقرار على الكرسي بسبب كلمة#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/iKmdCBpmLQ— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 29, 2020
رد فعل قاسي من ياسمين رئيس بعد ضربها لـ رامز جلال#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا@ramezgalal @yasminraeis pic.twitter.com/AU9ijsYsOC— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 29, 2020
