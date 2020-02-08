Rania Youssef Sparks Controversy Again.. This Time With Naked Scenes From Bed! (Video)

It seems that Egyptian actress Rania Youssef knows well which direction to take in the world of acting, as she constantly proves that she strives to get bold and controversial roles, and this has started since the scandalous incident of her revealing gown in one of the art festivals.

Youssef revealed her latest acting projects, which is going to be the movie "Box of the World" scheduled to be shown in cinema on February 19th this year.

Rania appeared in the promo in bold scenes, she wore a bathing robe in one scene, while she appeared naked in bed in another one, covering her assets with bed sheets.

Youssef received a lot of criticism from some followers, while she impressed the rest who confirmed that she has been choosing the right roles for her.

Box of the World was rated for adults only and the age group (+18), starring Khaled Al-Sawy, Salah Abdullah, Basem Samra, Amr Al-Qadi, Ahmed Kamal, Alaa Morsi, and directed by Imad Al-Baht.