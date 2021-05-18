Rawan Bin Hussain Reveals a Shocking Truth: I'm Half Palestinian and My Uncle Was a Martyr (Video)

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain has expressed her anger and dissatisfaction with the criticism she received from followers for accusing her of not showing solidarity to the Palestinian cause against the attacks from the Israeli army.

Rawan said in a video she posted on Snapchat: “I am the most person who posts daily about Palestine on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, even with that, I receive insults and swears on me and my family."

The Kuwaiti beauty stressed that when she posts about Palestine, she does not seek to please anyone whatsoever, but she tries to satisfy her conscience.

She said: "The last of my concerns is to satisfy people because my conscience, my humanity and my patriotism force me to speak about these issues, as well as my feelings as a mother because every Palestinian mother suffers now and terrified for their children."

During the video while explaining the situation, Rawan also shared a shocking truth about her origins, as she revealed that her mother is Palestinian and her uncle was a martyr.

Bin Hussain continued: "We are all mourning and in pain. Palestine is part of us. Before I'm half Palestinian, and before I am an Arab, I am a human being and I am not satisfied with injustice, persecution, or theft of lands by occupiers, and I am not satisfied with the injustice and the theft of childhood from children. We are all in pain, but what I can do".

Rawan concluded: "Shame on whoever sends me those messages, and if you want to criticize after you see my videos, do not speak."