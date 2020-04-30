Revenge Time! Ramez Galal Beaten in Today's Episode by Guest Al Ahly Player Mahmoud Kahraba.. Video

Unlike any other episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi, today's guest lost his temper and punched host Ramez Galal after the prank was over and he was unlocked from his seat.

Al Ahly player Mahmoud Kahraba screamed a lot in the 7th episode of the prank show, as Ramez excessively spinned his pilot chair simulator.

Kahraba was heard threatening Ramez more than once, especially when he threw a lobster in the tank and scared him with a snake.

At the end of the prank and after Kahraba fell in the hidden water tank, Ramez - for the first time - ran away and hid as Mahmoud was extremely furious and the crew couldn't calm him down.

At the last shot, Kahraba bluffed Ramez and showed him that he was being cool and laughing with him until he got him and started punching him, a moment a lot of viewers waited as a come back to Ramez's provocative pranks with celebrities.

رامز جلال يلبي طلب مرعب من أمح لعقاب كهربا#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/Q1ZrD7g5D4 — MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 30, 2020

رد فعل كهربا فى مواجهة الثعبان والكابوريا أمام رامز جلال#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/TgcOhZVujf — MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 30, 2020