Rumors Claim Ricky Martin Had a Sexual Relationship With His Nephew

Published July 16th, 2022 - 09:50 GMT
Ricky Martin
Ricky's nephew allegedly ended a 7-month relationship with Ricky
Ricky Martin rumors state that he could spend 50 years in jail!

Two weeks ago, a judge in Puerto Rico filed a restraining order against Ricky Martin for 'domestic violence'.

According to Spanish news sites, Martin's brother Eric Martin had claimed that the victim was his 21-year-old son Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

However, Ricky Martin have denied the rumors that reportedly filed by his 21-year-old nephew.

 

The law in Puerto Rico states that incest charges could face up to 50 years behind bars, and it is reported that the complaint was made anonymously under Law 54, known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

In a statement to Billboard that was offered by Martin's attorney Marty Singer stated: ''Ricky Martin, has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.''

He added: ''The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Ricky's nephew allegedly ended a 7-month relationship with Ricky and the singer allegedly did not take it well, continuing to contact his nephew and showing up at his nephew's home.

 

