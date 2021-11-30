  1. Home
Rihanna Get Named National Hero of Barbados

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 30th, 2021 - 05:55 GMT
Highlights
Rihanna has been declared a national hero of Barbados

Rihanna was honored for her ‘extraordinary commitment’ to Caribbean island.

The Shine Bright Like a Diamond singer was honored as her home country (Barbados)' 11th-ever national hero during an event that took place on Monday in Bridgetown.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the crowd, "On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty."

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go," Mottley said.

Mottley said the superstar commanded “the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth”.  

Rihanna was previously appointed as an ambassador of Barbados in 2018. 

She also became one of the Caribbean island country's cultural ambassadors in 2008, doing promotional work for its tourism ministry.

The event also served as the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for the country’s first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason.

And Barbados has formally removed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state, transitioning from a Commonwealth to a republic.

“The creation of this republic offers a new beginning,” prince Charles said. “From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude.”

The Fenty Beauty founder chose to go braless as she rocked an orange silk dress and strappy heels. 

 

 


