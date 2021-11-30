Rihanna Get Named National Hero of Barbados

Rihanna was honored for her ‘extraordinary commitment’ to Caribbean island.

The Shine Bright Like a Diamond singer was honored as her home country (Barbados)' 11th-ever national hero during an event that took place on Monday in Bridgetown.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the crowd, "On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty."

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go," Mottley said.

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Mottley said the superstar commanded “the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth”.

Rihanna was previously appointed as an ambassador of Barbados in 2018.

She also became one of the Caribbean island country's cultural ambassadors in 2008, doing promotional work for its tourism ministry.

PHOTOS: Barbados Becomes A Republic, Removes Queen Elizabeth II As Head of State



…Rihanna Honoured As National Hero



Barbados formally declared itself the world's newest republic at the stroke of midnight, as it removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.



Credit: AFP pic.twitter.com/LwqyJNpNiz — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) November 30, 2021

The event also served as the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for the country’s first-ever president, Dame Sandra Mason.

And Barbados has formally removed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state, transitioning from a Commonwealth to a republic.

“The creation of this republic offers a new beginning,” prince Charles said. “From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude.”

