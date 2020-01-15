Rihanna Posts a new Sexy Lingerie Shot Promoting Savage X Fenty

Since Christmas Day, the pop star, fashion icon and businesswoman has been posting several scantily clad shots to her various social media channels, primarily in support of her Valentine's Day collection through her Savage X Fenty line.

The most recent scintillating snap came on Tuesday to the @savagexfenty account, in which Riri, 31, is seen seated in front of a low chest of drawers, wearing only an 'Eye Heart U' patterned bra and string of pearls around her neck.

​

It isn't clear if the S&M songstress has any bottoms on, since she holds a white teddy bear with a red ribbon on her lap.

Rihanna's hair is askew and down in front of one shoulder, and a shaft of pink colored light illuminates her face and eyes hypnotically.

The bra in question is in a subtle shade of cream, and it features a playful pattern with kissy lips.

'We’re officially one month out from #ValentinesDay and @badgalriri has blessed us,' the caption reads.

​

'We’re re-launching one of our best-selling styles - “Eye Heart U!”U'

'Get you some now because y’all know they go fast! #XXSavageX' it concluded.

This was just the most recent of several photos to the singer's Instagram accounts to plug her Valentine's Day collection of lingerie from Savage x Fenty.

Last Wednesday, the beauty from Barbados posted one of her raciest images yet as she cupped her breast with one hand while smiling at the camera.

And earlier this month, the Umbrella hitmaker shared similar images from her Savage X Fenty lingerie range.

The singer bared plenty of flesh for the sultry shoot, in which she donned ruby red lingerie.

She used her impressive assets to full effect in one of the tiny bras from her signature range.

A French cut thong meanwhile showcased her pert derriere.

The pop princess launched her lingerie range back in 2018.

It followed the launch of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty under LVMH's Kendo Brands, in a partnership worth $10million.

In addition, the busy singer has launched a beauty and stylist agency named Fr8me and a photo agency called A Dog Ate My Homework.

The Diamonds crooner was in a satin red bra and matching undies with a garter belt, thigh highs and a red coat around her backside as she posed in a room with pink lighting.

Rihanna was dripping in diamonds — a diamond ring, bracelet, necklace and earrings, as she posed away.

​

Her lipstick was pink and her eyelashes long as she looked like a sultry Hollywood pinup.

Rihanna wore her long wavy hair down over one shoulder.

In another image she is posing with designer Adam Selman. He is on a pink inflated sofa while she sits on the floor, her red heels in full view, as teddy bears decorate the room.