Rihanna Reveals Her Latest Fashion Collection

Published April 6th, 2020 - 05:23 GMT
The collection features vegan leather hoodies

Multi-hyphenate superstar Rihanna just unveiled her latest fashion collection under her luxury brand Fenty Maison — and it’s all about faux leather.

Multi-hyphenate superstar Rihanna just unveiled her latest fashion collection. 

Described as “butter-soft” by Vogue, the cruelty-free pieces are an extension of the collection she released in February, which featured casual silhouettes aplenty.

The beauty and fashion mogul was inspired by Irving Penn’s “Small Trades” photography series, which documents workers in their uniforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The collection features vegan leather hoodies, corset dresses and skirts, oversized shirts and baggy trousers.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

