Rita Ora flashes nipples in new outfit

ALBAWABA - Rita Ora wears a daring see-through gown in Paris

Singer Rita Ora proved she is not afraid of showing skin as she donned a gorgeous sheer lace dress with black underwear at Paris Fashion Week, for the Azzedine Alaïa show.

Ora was accessorized in silver and black high heels and had her hair tied in a ponytail to show the details on her long-sleeved high-necked gown.

Earlier, Rita Ora opened up about how she feels when people judge her outfits, she said: "I’ve had it my whole career: having people judge what I wear, saying, ‘Is she too naked?’ Or, ‘Can she say things like that?’ I find it extremely misogynistic."