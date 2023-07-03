Robert De Niro's grandson dies at 19

ALBAWABA - Robert De Niro's grandson dies aged 19 years old.

Actor Robert De Niro suffered the tragedy of losing his grandson, just weeks after he welcomed his seventh child at 79 years old.

Leonardo De Niro died on Sunday night, and announcing the news was his mother, Drena, the daughter of Rober De Niro.

In a lengthy caption, Drena wrote: "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."

She added: "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare."

"Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Leandro was the son of De Niro's adopted daughter Drena, 51, and artist Carlos Rodriguez.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.