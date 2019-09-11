Sama Al-Masri Crosses a Line with Audacious Body Hair Removal Video

Egyptian star Sama Al Masri has crossed all limits of audacity with her latest video which she posted on Instagram, where she was using one of the methods to remove body hair.





Sama published the controversial clip and commented: "Yallah Hoba Hoba Hop.. The first advice for girls and ladies on my new channel on YouTube is about damages of using sugaring paste to remove body hair."

Sama appeared in the video with the paste on her leg to remove the hair, while she was talking about the damages of this substance, advising girls to stay away from it and resort to alternative methods.

The clip sparked widespread controversy on social media, and caused outrage among Sama's followers, who described it as the boldest ever, in which she crossed all limits.