Sama Al-Masri Crosses a Line with Audacious Body Hair Removal Video

Egyptian star Sama Al Masri has crossed all limits of audacity with her latest video which she posted on Instagram, where she was using one of the methods to remove body hair.
Sama published the controversial clip and commented: "Yallah Hoba Hoba Hop.. The first advice for girls and ladies on my new channel on YouTube is about damages of using sugaring paste to remove body hair."
Sama appeared in the video with the paste on her leg to remove the hair, while she was talking about the damages of this substance, advising girls to stay away from it and resort to alternative methods.
يلا هوبا هوبا هوب.....اول نصيحه للبنات والستات علي قناتي الجديده علي اليوتيوب قناه(( الحريم حصري مع سما المصري )) عن أضرار استعمال الحلاوه لازاله الشعر الفيديو كامل علي القناه والرابط بتاعها هنا في البايو وفي الاستوري....والقناه الاصليه بتاعتي لسه موجوده بس للدلع بس اما القناه الجديده لنصائح للبنات فقط ممنوع دخول الرجاله....اشتركوا الان في القناه...وكل واحد يعلق هنا يكتب اسم مقترح جديد للقناه غير الاسم الموجود....هجوووم
The clip sparked widespread controversy on social media, and caused outrage among Sama's followers, who described it as the boldest ever, in which she crossed all limits.