Sama Al Masri Welcomes 2020 in the Strangest Way.. Handing 'Underpants' to Guys on the Street!

Ran out of underpants in 2020? Sama Al Masri has got you covered!
Egyptian belly dancer Sama Al Masri celebrated the New Year in the most bizarre way, as she roamed the streets of Egypt wearing a daring outfit, putting her assets on display, while distributing underpants to men as gifts, an act that shocked people in the streets.
Sama captioned the video:
"Lol ... this honey man on the motorcycle asked me 'can I try them?' while I was giving him the boxers. Test it man I did not stop you. Are you going to try it in front of me or not?"
هههه...الراجل العسل اللي علي الموتوسيكل دا وانا باديله البوكسر هديه راس السنه بيقولي (( ممكن اقيسه ؟))...هههه...ماتقيسه ياعم انا حوشتك ..هتقيسه قدامي ولا ايه؟؟ههههه وفي مشاهد تانيه كوميديه جدا حصلت اثناء توزيعي البوكسرات موجوده كلها في فيديو كامل علي قناتي علي اليوتيوب والرابط بتاعها هنا في البايو وفي الاستوري واسمها: Sama ELMasrii اشتركوا الان واعملوا subscripe وفعلوا زر الجرس قال يقيسه قال..ماتقيس ياعم انا مسكتك 😂😂😂
